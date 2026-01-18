Appreciating Anze Kopitar, His Contributions to Ducks vs. Kings Rivalry

The Kings drafted Kopitar with the 11th overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, out of Södertälje SK of the then-Swedish Elite League. He made his NHL debut at Honda Center on Oct. 6, 2006, against the Ducks, to open the 2006-07 season, a 4-3 Ducks win that will be remembered as Kopitar’s introduction of himself to the NHL and the Ducks as a problem they were going to have to deal with for the duration of his career despite the Ducks going on to win the Stanley Cup in that very season.