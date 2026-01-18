Appreciating Anze Kopitar, His Contributions to Ducks vs. Kings Rivalry

Unfortunately for most hockey fans, but perhaps fortunately for the Anaheim Ducks and their supporters, Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar (38) has probably played his last career game against the Ducks. Kopitar announced his retirement from the NHL on the first day of Kings’ training camp before the 2025-26 season.
The Kings drafted Kopitar with the 11th overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, out of Södertälje SK of the then-Swedish Elite League. He made his NHL debut at Honda Center on Oct. 6, 2006, against the Ducks, to open the 2006-07 season, a 4-3 Ducks win that will be remembered as Kopitar’s introduction of himself to the NHL and the Ducks as a problem they were going to have to deal with for the duration of his career despite the Ducks going on to win the Stanley Cup in that very season.
Kopitar scored two goals in that game, the first of which was a highlight reel goal where he burned Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Pronger wide, pulled the puck around Conn Smythe-winning goaltender Jean-Sebastian Giguere, and buried from a tough angle. He went on to score a second goal in that game and finished with 22:16 TOI.
That’s how Kopitar’s career started against Anaheim, and he didn’t let up through his entire 20-year career. At the end, he rides off as the player to score the most points against the Anaheim Ducks/Mighty Ducks of Anaheim franchise, with 93 points (32-61=93) in 95 games. He went on to win two Stanley Cups with LA. He was the best player in the only playoff series between the Ducks and Kings franchises, a seven-game Western Conference semi-final matchup in 2014, where he scored nine points (1-8=9), playing his typical brand of detailed, two-way hockey and limiting the impact of the Ducks' top offensive producers.
To accompany his two cups (2012 and 2014), Kopitar’s trophy case includes three Lady Bing trophies, a Mark Messier Leadership Award, and two Selke trophies, an award he’d have won more had it not been for him playing in the same era as Patrice Bergeron and in a later time zone than most awards voters.
Kopitar has played the most games (1491) in a Kings uniform in franchise history and needs just nine more points to become their all-time leading scorer, when he’ll surpass Marcel Dionne (1307). He represented a quiet, lead-by-example brand of leadership that earned him the captaincy in 2016.
Despite the headaches he gave the Ducks franchise, Kopitar played with class, carried it off the ice, and was the catalyst to the “Freeway Faceoff” rivalry from the moment he stepped onto NHL ice that 2006 night in Anaheim and carried that into what was likely his last game against the Ducks, a three-point (all assists) performance that led his club to a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Dec. 27, 2025.
The Kings and Ducks will face each other for a weekend home-and-home series on Friday and Saturday in Los Angeles and Anaheim, respectively. Kopitar was placed on IR on Jan. 10 and will likely be unavailable for this set of games against the Ducks.
Both teams currently sit on the outside, looking in at the 2026 Western Conference playoff picture, leaving the odds of the two meeting in the playoffs at almost zero. If Kopitar has played his last game against the Ducks, his competitive drive will always be respected, and those headaches he gave his rival franchise, the Anaheim Ducks, will linger long after he’s hung ‘em up.
Before Friday’s game in Los Angeles, the Ducks organization presented Kopitar with a VIP tour of Disneyland for ten people. In his 20 years in LA, Kopitar did more for hockey and the growth of the sport in Southern California than all but a few, and it can be argued more than any.