Bear Attack: Bruins Destroy Penguins 6-2 In Pittsburgh

Boston Bruins
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 6, 2026 2:32 AMPublished Nov 6, 2026 2:32 AM
The Boston Bruins (12-4-1) came into Pittsburgh on a mission for a one-game road trip, blowing out the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-9-2) 6-2 inside PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night.
The Bruins fell behind 1-0 midway through the first period, then proceeded to score three straight before the period ended, flipping the deficit into an emphatic 3-1 Bruins lead.
Boston never looked back, even when Pittsburgh sliced the deficit in half to 3-2. Boston scored two more to make it 5-2 through 40 minutes.
From there, it was elementary. The Bruins just were better in every way on Thursday in the Steel City.
Pavel Zacha scored twice, with both goals assisted by David Pastrnak and JJ Peterka.
Morgan Geekie scored for a third-straight game, while Frederic Brunet set up Mark Kastelic in his return in the lineup.
Michael DiPietro made 16 saves in the victory, his fourth-straight win. Arturs Silovs made 18 saves in defeat with the Penguins.
Boston's Goals, Sequentially:
The Bruins jumped out to a 4-0 edge in shots through the first 9 minutes of the game, with the game's opening goal feeling close.
Then, ex-Bruin Justin Brazeau made it 1-0 on Pittsburgh's first shot of the game. It could've discouraged the Bruins, or been a turning point for the Penguins.
Pavel Zacha tied the game up just three minutes later, off a great feed from David Pastrnak.
2:57 later, Tanner Jeannot and Sean Kuraly dug a puck free off on offensive-zone face off.
Frederic Brunet received the pass from Jeannot, and fired on goal.
Mark Kastelic tipped it home, giving Boston the 2-1 lead.
Then, with just over a minute to go, Elias Lindholm's heavy forecheck forced a turnover by Erik Karlsson.
Lindholm then danced right around Silovs, and made it 3-1 Boston.
The Penguins surged early in the second period, eventually resulting in a Nick Robertson deflection goal, cutting Boston's lead to 3-2.
Pittsburgh did not compound the pressure. Boston regrouped and pushed back hard.
Eventually, with just over five minutes to play in the second, Peterka and Zacha raced ahead on a two-on-one.
Peterka sauced it to Zacha, who hammered home for his second of the night.
Two-and-a-half minutes later, Hampus Lindholm sent Morgan Geekie in on a breakaway.
Geekie made no mistake, chipping it high over Silovs' glove.
The Bruins carried that commanding 5-2 lead into the third period, firmly in control against the Penguins.
The Penguins did not show much life, making life rather easy for Boston in the third period.
The life they did show came in the form of a relatively dirty cross-check from Sam Girard, one that knocked James Hagens out of the rest of the game with an injury.
After the Hagens departure, the Bruins kept on pushing for more, and eventually, Fraser Minten cashed in on a 2-on-1.
Geekie's spring pass on the goal was elite, springing Minten for the rush.
The Bruins held on for the 6-2 win, a dominant scoreline fitting for what was a truly dominant performance on the road against the Penguins.
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