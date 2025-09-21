    • Powered by Roundtable

    Boston Bruins Preseason Game One Lineup Revealed, Sturm Comments, How To Watch

    Russell Macias
    Sep 21, 2025, 20:39
    Updated at: Sep 21, 2025, 21:05

    Hockey is back in Boston. The Bruins host the Washington Capitals on Sunday evening, and now the official lineup has been revealed through warmups.

    It's an exciting new day in Boston. Marco Sturm is coaching his first-ever game for the Bruins after playing 302 games for the franchise.

    "Pretty good," said Sturm when asked how he feels ahead of Sunday's game. "Probably because of the last three or four days — it’s been good days. My players worked extremely hard at practice, so hopefully they can reward themselves tonight.”

    Here's how the Bruins will line up tonight in TD Garden:

    Forwards:

    Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - Viktor Arvidsson

    Matej Blumel - Matthew Poitras - Alex Steeves

    Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Fabian Lysell

    Jeffrey Viel - Patrick Brown - Riley Duran

    Defense:

    Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy

    Frederic Brunet - Andrew Peeke

    Nikita Zadorov - Victor Sodertstrom

    EXTRA: Billy Sweezey

    Goalies:

    Michael DiPietro

    Simon Zajicek

    Sturm told reporters pregame that he expects to rotate his goalies. Additionally, Boston's going with a very veteran-heavy roster, especially for the first preseason game. 

    "Usually, I don’t go that heavy on veterans on day one," said Sturm. "But, it just turned out that way because we’re at home. And maybe I want the guys to get used to, right away, the stuff we worked on. Especially all the veterans."

    Viktor Arvidsson, Tanner Jeannot, Alex Steeves, and Matej Blumel make their unofficial Bruins' debuts. 