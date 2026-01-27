BREAKING: Nikita Zadorov OUT Against New York Rangers; Full Bruins Lines

The Boston Bruins head on the road for a one-game stay against the New York Rangers, but they'll be without a key cog in the machine.
Nikita Zadorov will miss his first game of the season despite taking warmups. The big, hulking defenseman is not healthy enough to take part in tonight's action.
It makes sense not to rush the defender, especially in this back-to-back scenario. With another game tomorrow at home, there's zero need to rush Zadorov back and risk making things worse.
The Bruins will see Henri Jokiharju's return following a three-game absence. It's a big chance for Jokiharju to assert his need in the lineup, with competition fierce between him and Andrew Peeke in the final lineup place.
Offensively, the Bruins move forward with Morgan Geekie staying on the top line, with Marat Khusnutdinov remaining on the third.
Joonas Korpisalo gets the front half of the back-to-back at expected. Jeremy Swayman will almost assuredly start tomorrow against the Nashville Predators.
Full Bruins Lineup:
Forwards:
Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson