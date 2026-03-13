Bruins Blown Away By Speedy, Skilled Sharks To End Home Winning Streak

The Boston Bruins' 13-game home winning streak has come to an end. The youthful San Jose Sharks (31-26-6) defeated the Bruins (36-23-6) on Thursday night inside TD Garden.
The Bruins threw 41 pucks on net, but not a lot of felt dangerous. Nor did the game ever feel in Boston's favor.
In fact, they only broke through on Alex Nedeljkovic after the Sharks had already made it 4-0 in the third period.
The Columbus Blue Jackets now trail the Bruins by just one point for the final wild-card place in the Eastern Conference.
Fraser Minten, who Head Coach Marco Sturm elevated to the top line, scored to snap the shutout. David Pastrnak scored the additional consolation tally with 53 seconds to go.
Tonight was all about the Sharks' young skill. William Eklund, Michael Misa, and Collin Graf all scored highlight reel goals.
Veteran Tyler Toffoli had a Macklin Celebrini rebound hit off of him for a power play goal in the second period.
Postgame, Sturm called out Elias Lindholm, and stated he felt Pastrnak needed more help on the ice.
Jeremy Swayman started and allowed four goals on 28 shots. Nedeljkovic made 39 saves in the victory.
There was nothing Swayman could do about tonight.
Just look at these goals:
This first goal came off a Charlie McAvoy turnover in the neutral zone. Jonathan Aspirot got twisted into a pretzel as Misa and Eklund dazzled.
Armed with an early third-period power play, one could think the Bruins could turn the tide of a 2-0 game. Instead Boston lost the face-off. Alexander Wennberg got McAvoy to bite, then sprung the speedy Graf for a breakaway.
One top-shelf snipe later, and the dagger was firmly in place.
Then Eklund twisted the dagger with one the best goals you'll ever see.
As he's falling down, he bats home his own rebound while falling the opposite way. Improbable. Nothing Swayman can do.
Andrew Peeke was the defender burned, as he got turned around by Eklund's speed and double-back hesitation step you see at the end of the clip.
Just all-around phenomenal from the Sharks.
Next up for the Bruins is a three-game road trip over four nights. Boston brings with them a seven-game losing streak on the road.
First up, a trip to the nation's capital against the Washington Capitals for a Saturday afternoon game on national television. Puck drop's scheduled for just after 3 o'clock.