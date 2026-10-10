Bruins Destroy Flyers, Youth Continues To Remake Bruins Identity

Boston Bruins
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 10, 2026 8:35 PMPublished Oct 10, 2026 8:35 PM
It's a new day for the Boston Bruins (4-2-0). The Bruins have undergone a total transformation in the span of 20 months.
20 months ago, the Bruins were seen as a team on the downside. They played a slower, more plodding style.
That team was not working. Bruins' General Manager Don Sweeney, with backing from Bruins' President Cam Neely made the gutsy call to gut the core of that team.
It's a story everyone around here already knows. Gone were Brad Marchand, Brandon Carlo, and Charlie Coyle at the deadline,
In came Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov. The Bruins took Casey Mittelstadt from Colorado and bet they could find the magic that had him excel in Buffalo.
The Bruins drafted James Hagens. The Marchand trade return was used to bring JJ Peterka to Boston. The Bruins
Then, the franchise took a chance on Marco Sturm, making the ex-Bruin their head coach and betting on the then-rookie coach.
It's all worked. Boston continues to reap the rewards of a concerted effort to starkly change paths from a team that focused heavily on veterans, experience, and stablity for the riskier, but oft-more rewarding focus on youth and development.
Saturday afternoon's game, a 5-1 demolition of the Philadelphia Flyers, served as further proof.
Khusnutdinov, Minten, Peterka, and Hagens combined for two goals and six total points. Mittelstadt added a goal of his own.
The Bruins continue to maximize everything they've got from their players. Minten signed a long-term extension before this season began.
Hagens won a roster spot outright. Frederic Brunet, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, beat out Henri Jokiharju for a roster spot, and now looks to be forcing his way as a permanent roster fixture. That likely comes at the expense of Connor Clifton or Mason Lohrei.
The youth revolution isn't just starting in Boston. It's starting to run the entire show, driving the bus for the team.
Charlie McAvoy returns Tuesday from a six-game suspension stemming from an incident at the end of Boston's round one loss to the Buffalo Sabres in April.
It's early in the season. But through the first two weeks of this season, the Bruins look like a force in the Atlantic Division. No, it may not be a perfect year. It may not come easy. The entire Atlantic Division is sure to be a gauntlet from now until the season ends.
The Bruins have tough calls to make on Mittelstadt and Pavel Zacha, both of whom are pending free agents.
Rumors swirl Boston's giving a serious look at trying to acquire Simon Edvinsson from the Detroit Red Wings.
That would be another big youth piece, while likely costing multiple pieces off the roster and from the future.
Right now? The Bruins are headed to California, for a 10-day road trip through the California teams, ending with a pit stop against the Dallas Stars to end the road trip.
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