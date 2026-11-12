Bruins Keep Same Lineup For Divisional Clash With Canadiens

Nov 12, 2026 11:40 PMPublished Nov 12, 2026 11:40 PM
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins (13-4-1) host the Montreal Canadiens (11-3-4) inside TD Garden on Thursday night in the biggest game of the season to date for either side.
The Bruins can maintain control atop the Atlantic Division with another victory, while the Canadiens look to leapfrog both Boston and the Tampa Bay Lightning, who travel to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Boston enters winner of four-straight games, while the Canadiens enter 7-0-2 in their last nine games.
It's got all the makings of a classic Original Six rivalry game in TD Garden, but viewers tuning in may be confused at the jerseys.
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The Bruins are debuting their Hometown Remix Jerseys, which are mostly brown with gold helmets inspired by a collegiate look, an ode to the city.
Montreal is wearing their almost all-white jerseys with red piping and helmet, as opposed to their traditional red, white, and blue trims.
The Bruins are not making any changes to their lineup from Saturday's victory over the Florida Panthers, with Jeremy Swayman making a second-straight start.
The Habs will start Jacob Fowler (Boston College alum) in goal for the showdown.
Bruins Confirmed Lineup:
Forwards:
JJ Peterka - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
Mikey Eyssimont - Fraser Minten - Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt - Elias Lindholm - Marat Khusnutdinov