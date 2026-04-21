Bruins Make No Changes For Game 2, Sturm's Reasoning Why

BUFFALO, NY -- The Boston Bruins (0-1) get their chance for revenge tonight against the Buffalo Sabres (1-0) inside the KeyBank Center following Game 1's loss.
The Bruins led that game 2-0 in the final eight minutes, then collapsed and lost 4-3 in regulation, a stunning defeat.
After the game, Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm deemed the loss self-inflicted.
"I thought we were in the perfect spot," Sturm said Sunday night. "We were exactly where we wanted to play, being in that position, five-six minutes left in a game.
"You could tell they got a little bit frustrated, and yeah, we made pretty much two mistakes to let them tie up the game, and then, obviously, with the crowd behind [them], all of a sudden they got some life, and all of a sudden, the game is done."
Sturm said multiple times that he really liked how Boston played, except for the last 10 minutes.
Then, Monday morning, Sturm doubled down on that message.
"There's always areas to improve," Sturm said. "But, again, overall, we were really good, really detailed. I liked our structure. So there were a lot of good things
"Again, we lost the game, so that means we did something wrong, and that's something we touched on today and try to improve tomorrow."
With heavy words of support for his team and their efforts, it should come as no surprise the Bruins won't be making any changes to the lineup for Game 2 in Buffalo.
After morning skate on Tuesday, Sturm again affirmed the belief he has in this group, and said he didn't contemplate on lineup changes.
Jeremy Swayman starts in goal as the Bruins look to tie the series.
Bruins Confirmed Lineup:
Forwards:
Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson
James Hagens - Fraser Minten - Marat Khusnutdinov
Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic
Defense & Starting Goalie:
Jonathan Aspirot - Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm - Mason Lohrei
Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman