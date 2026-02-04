Logo
Bruins News: David Pastrnak Named Czech Flag Bearer; Lineup Vs Panthers cover image

Bruins News: David Pastrnak Named Czech Flag Bearer; Lineup Vs Panthers

3h
The Boston Bruins end their pre-Olympic gauntlet with one final game tonight, on the road against the Florida Panthers.

The Bruins sit five points up on the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final wild-card place in the Eastern Conference. Moneypuck.com gives the Bruins a 63.8% chance to make the playoffs.

Joonas Korpisalo starts in net, while no other changes are expected. Pavel Zacha and Elias Lindholm remain sidelined with injuries.

More excitingly, David Pastrnak has been given one of the highest honors for any athlete in the world.

He will be the Flag Bearer for Czechia at the Opening Ceremony, an unbelievable achievement for Boston's superstar.

The smile on Pastrnak's face in this video tells the whole story, language barrier for us regardless.

Pastrnak and the Bruins hope for a perfect end to their pre-OIympic slate tonight.

Full Lineup:

Forwards:

Morgan Geekie - Marat Khusnutdinov - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Fraser Minten - Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot - Matthew Poitras - Mark Kastelic

Alex Steeves - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont

Defense & Starting Goalie:

Jonathan Aspirot - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke 

Joonas Korpisalo

