Bruins News: David Pastrnak Named Czech Flag Bearer; Lineup Vs Panthers

The Boston Bruins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins] end their\npre-Olympic gauntlet with one final game tonight, on the road against the\nFlorida Panthers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers].\n\nThe Bruins sit five points up on the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final\nwild-card place in the Eastern Conference. Moneypuck.com\n[https://moneypuck.com/predictions.htm] gives the Bruins a 63.8% chance to make\nthe playoffs.\n\nJoonas Korpisalo starts in net, while no other changes are expected. Pavel Zacha\nand Elias Lindholm remain sidelined with injuries.\n\nMore excitingly, David Pastrnak has been given one of the highest honors for any\nathlete in the world.\n\nHe will be the Flag Bearer for Czechia at the Opening Ceremony, an unbelievable\nachievement for Boston's superstar.\n\n\n\n\nThe smile on Pastrnak's face in this video tells the whole story, language\nbarrier for us regardless.\n\nPastrnak and the Bruins hope for a perfect end to their pre-OIympic slate\ntonight.\n\nFull Lineup:\n\nForwards:\n\nMorgan Geekie - Marat Khusnutdinov - David Pastrnak\n\nCasey Mittelstadt - Fraser Minten - Viktor Arvidsson\n\nTanner Jeannot - Matthew Poitras - Mark Kastelic\n\nAlex Steeves - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont\n\nDefense & Starting Goalie:\n\nJonathan Aspirot - Charlie McAvoy\n\nHampus Lindholm - Mason Lohrei\n\nNikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke \n\nJoonas Korpisalo