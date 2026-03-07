Bruins Overcome Logan Thompson, Capitals, Win 12th Straight Home Game

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins (35-22-5) won their 12th straight game inside TD Garden, taking down the Washington Capitals (31-26-7) 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.
Viktor Arvidsson's breakaway goal 4:28 into the third period won it for the Bruins. Casey Mittelstadt redirected a Hampus Lindholm spring pass for Arvidsson, a perfect play.
Elias Lindholm sealed it with an empty-netter with 24 seconds to go.
The win boosts Boston's playoff odds, and further cements the Capitals as a non-threat down the stretch run.
That fact itself isn't overly shocking, after the Caps traded longtime defenseman and franchise legend John Carlson and stalwart center Nic Dowd ahead of the trade deadline.
But had the Capitals won today, they would've been just two points behind the Bruins. Instead, Boston's now six points clear of the Capitals, an almost insurmountable amount given the Bruins also hold two games in hand.
The only reason the score wasn't any worse was thanks to the heroics of Capitals starting netminder Logan Thompson.
Despite Boston getting six power plays in the first two periods, Thompson stockpiled saves and gave the Capitals a chance. Thompson stopped 21 of 22 in the first two periods, ultimately finishing with 27 saves in defeat.
Jeremy Swayman excelled, playing a very strong and steady game with some serious highlight-reel level saves. He finished with 22 saves in the win.
Boston's power play went just 1/6, something that could've cost them had things gone differently.
The lone power play goal broke a 0-0 deadlock 4:07 into the second period, when Pavel Zacha batted home his own rebound. Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak set up the goal with some excellent passing.
3:14 later, Jakub Chychrun danced around the Boston defense with an unbelievably skilled play, but Swayman made the save. However, Aliaksei Protas grabbed the rebound and stuffed it home to tie the game.
The Bruins play tomorrow afternoon in Pittsburgh, with puck drop scheduled for just after 4:30. Evgeni Malkin is suspended and won't play, while Sidney Crosby remains injured and is not expected to play.