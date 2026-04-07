Bruins Poised For Lineup Changes Against Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins finish a four-game road trip tonight in Raleigh, facing the Eastern Conference's current first-place team, the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Bruins, despite the recent setbacks, remain a virtual lock to make the 2026 NHL Playoffs, entering today with over a 99% chance of a playoff berth. They cannot clinch tonight, but can get extremely close.
Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm will almost assuredly make some kind of line changes tonight. Whether it's major, like reuniting Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak on one line, or as simple as giving Alex Steeves a game over Lukas Reichel, much like Mikey Eyssimont received a game this past weekend.
Defensively, the Bruins have been solid. There shouldn't be any changes, barring injuries.
Jeremy Swayman is projected to start.
Sturm will meet with the media roughly an hour prior to the game, and might confirm lineup news then.
This story will be updated later to reflect confirmed lines
Projected Bruins Lineup:
Forwards:
Morgan Geekie - Fraser Minten - David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson
Lukas Reichel - Elias Lindholm - Marat Khusnutdinov
Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic
Defense & Starting Goalie:
Jonathan Aspirot - Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm - Mason Lohrei
Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman