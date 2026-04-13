Bruins Snap Skid, Hagens Notches First Career Point In Win

The Boston Bruins (43-27-10) knocked off the Columbus Blue Jackets (40-29-12) inside Nationwide Arena on Sunday night.
The win featured an outstanding from the fourth line of Alex Steeves, Sean Kuraly, and Mark Kastelic. Kuraly opened the scoring for Boston, while Kastelic scored the game-winning goal.
The trio combined for five points in the victory.
Joonas Korpisalo also stole the show in the victory, making 33 saves. Moneypuck.com credited Korpisalo with 1.5 goals saved above expected, which made the difference in a tight game like this.
James Hagens played well in his NHL debut, receiving limited minutes (he played just over 13 minutes). He notched his first career point with an assist after making an incredible play to set up Henri Jokihajru's second-period goal:
The forecheck and pursuit from Hagens was unbelievable. He tied up two Blue Jackets, then jostled the puck free for Kuraly to dish to Jokiharju.
It doesn't get any better than that.
The win ensures the Ottawa Senators cannot lock up the top wild-card place in the Eastern Conference. Boston's first-round opponent will be decided on Tuesday night.
Boston faces the New Jersey Devils, while the Senators face the Toronto Maple Leafs.