Bruins Start Slow, Show Incredible Grit In 5-4 Overtime Victory On Halloween

Boston Bruins
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 31, 2026 8:36 PMPublished Oct 31, 2026 8:36 PM
The Boston Bruins (10-4-1) returned home Saturday afternoon after a long road trip, the Chicago Blackhawks (4-9-1) in overtime on Saturday afternoon in TD Garden.
Elias Lindholm won it with an incredible goal in overtime:
The Bruins trailed 4-2 with under seven minutes go to. They trailed 4-3 with 15 seconds left.
Morgan Geekie wired home his second of the season with 10 seconds on the clock to send this game into overtime.
The roof blew off TD Garden as he tied the game, clinching at least one point for the Bruins.
That the Bruins fought back from that situation given all the circumstances working against them says it all about this team's heart.
There is no worse spot for a team in hockey then returning from a long road trip for a home matinée against a rested side. That's what the Bruins dealt with Saturday, and it showed early.
The Bruins were outshot 26-9 through the first 32 minutes of this game, with the lowly Blackhawks having significantly more jump than the home team.
The Bruins never lead in this one, falling behind 1-0, 2-1, and 4-2.
David Pastrnak made it 1-1 in the first period. Casey Mittelstadt made it 2-2 in the second period.
Mason Lohrei cut it to 4-3 just 46 seconds after Connor Bedard made it 4-2, but with less than seven minutes to go in the third period, but it felt like it was almost too little too late.
It was not. Geekie, with 10 seconds to go
The Halloween game featured as much physicality and aggression as one could've hoped for, as the Original Six matchup seemed fuel by an extra layer of aggression.
The headlining event came late night in the second period. Alex Vlasic tried to jump Casey Mittelstadt throughout the neutral zone for no clear reason.
Mittelstadt wanted no part of it, even after Vlasic threw his gloves off and jumped on top of him.
Nikita Zadorov then got involved, pulling Vlasic off Mittelstadt before throwing a bad sucker punch. The punch could end with him getting a call from the NHL's Department of Player Safety.
Zadorov received 14 minutes of penalties on the play, 4 for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct.
Vlasic only received 4 minutes for roughing, which kept things at 5-on-5.
Michael DiPietro was simply outstanding and the best Bruin on the ice Saturday, making unbelievable save after unbelievable save to keep Boston in it throughout the contest.
He finished with 37 saves in the win.
Blackhawks backup Arvid Soderblom made 27 saves in the defeat.
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