Bruins Win Fourth Straight, Blank Detroit Red Wings 3-0

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins (26-19-2) repeated their feat from Sunday and shut out the Detroit Red Wings (28-16-4) 3-0 on Tuesday night inside TD Garden. The win marked a fourth straight regulation victory, all coming on home ice.
Pavel Zacha's second-period snipe proved to be the only goal in the first 40 minutes of the contest, a pure sniper's goal right into the top corner. Then, leading just 1-0 in the third, Fraser Minten tapped one in on the backdoor after a phenomenal assist from Charlie McAvoy. The pair of goals was all Boston needed. Mark Kastelic polished things off with an empty net goal.
Boston's third period was as dominant as could be, holding the Red Wings to just two shots on goal in the entire frame.
Jeremy Swayman got the nod in goal and sparkled throughout the contest, giving Boston exactly what they needed to win. He saw Joonas Korpisalo's shutout on Sunday and took it upon himself to match the feat, no small task considering just how lethal the Detroit offense can be.
Swayman kept out all 24 shots in the win.
Cam Talbot started for the Red Wings and made 38 saves in the defeat.
First Period:
The Bruins had an opportunity to ambush the Red Wings early, as Detroit had played at home the night before.
Based on how the game began, Boston knew it. All four lines dominated their opening shifts, with Zacha's one-timer then a break chance marking Boston's best early chances.
Boston posted the first four shots on goal of the game, and outshot Detroit 7-2 in the first eight minutes of the period.
After that first television timeout at the 8:06 mark, the Red Wings emerged from their early slumber and began peppering pucks on Swayman. They drew a penalty and buzzed during the 6-on-5 and ensuing power play, but could not beat Swayman.
The best look of the bunch came from J.T. Compher, who broke in on a breakaway, but Swayman gloved the chance.
Detroit had about three or four high-quality chances that Swayman gloved, easily his most active saving tool in the first period.
As the period wound down, Viktor Arvidsson had a trio of chances denied, any of which could've beaten Talbot, but didn't.
At the end of the period, Talbot denied all 13 Boston shots, no small feat considering it was his first appearance since January 1. Swayman kept out all 10 Detroit shots.
Second Period:
The second period, unlike the first, began much more slowly on both sides. For the Bruins, that's likely more ideal when playing the run-and-gun Red Wings.
Early in the period, Boston got a chance on the power play, but failed to generate much. The best look came from the stick of new dad Morgan Geekie, who rang iron on a one-timer.
Mark Kastelic hit a post, then Geekie had a breakaway but got robbed by Talbot, who made a phenomenal glove save.
Eventually, Zacha broke the ice with a gorgeous snipe 10:59 into the period, just past the midway point of the game and period.
Zacha's red-hot right now, following a hat trick in Saturday's 10-2 romp of the Rangers. The goal is Zacha's 14th of the season.
Major credit for the goal has to go to Mason Lohrei, who makes a great read and keeps the puck alive, allowing Zacha the chance in the first place.
Detroit continued to push, with both Alex DeBrincat and Simon Edvinsson having strong one-time chances, but Swayman turned it all aside.
Swayman and Talbot both saw 12 shots in the second period, moving the game totals to 25 for Boston and 22 for Detroit by the time the horn sounded.
Third Period:
The Bruins didn't want to sit back, only leading 1-0 against this potent Detroit attack. Enter David Pastrnak and McAvoy.
Pastrnak lugged it all around the offensive zone, eventually dropping it to McAvoy. McAvoy walked in, tried a shot, then found his own rebound. There, he made a move and slid it backdoor to Minten, who just needed to have his stick on the ice to tap it in for his 11th of the year.
In a game where the Bruins led just 1-0 to start the third, they took total advantage of Detroit's tired legs. They held Detroit without a shot on goal for the first 14:41 of the third period. Thoroughly dominant defense.
Boston poured pucks the other way, too. Through the first 14:41 of the third period, they outshot Detroit 15-1. It truly doesn't get more dominant than what Boston did to Detroit to start that third period.
Kastelic won a race to loose puck and smacked it into the empty net, giving Boston a 3-0 edge and killing off any dream of a Detroit comeback.
Heck, when Kastelic scored, the Bruins had as many goals in the third period (2) as the Red Wings had shots on goal (also 2).
In terms of perfect periods, rarely will you see any as good as Boston's shutdown third period tonight.
Next up for the Bruins will be a highly emotional and celebratory night on Thursday when the team retires Zdeno Chara's number 33 to the TD Garden rafters. After the ceremony begins at 6:15, the Bruins host the Seattle Kraken for an 8 o'clock game.