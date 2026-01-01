Final Bruins Lines Of 2025: Bruins Take On Oilers

As the calendar flips to 2026 on the East Coast, the Boston Bruins find themselves in Edmonton, Alberta, as the Edmonton Oilers host a New Year's Party for the Bruins.

The Bruins enter losers of six straight games (0-4-2) and on an overall 1-5-2 skid beginning on December 14.

Just under two weeks ago, the Oilers beat the Bruins 3-1 inside TD Garden, courtesy of Boston University Alum Quinn Hutson's first NHL Goal and a shorthanded Connor McDavid goal.

Tonight, the Bruins look for revenge and to snap their second six-game skid of the season. In October, Boston dropped six straight in regulation, then rattled off an 8-1-0 stretch that saw them reach the top of the Atlantic Division.

The Bruins begin tonight 14th in the Eastern Conference, and last place in terms of points percentage.

To say the Bruins need a win would be understating it. Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm continues to look to boost offense through the team's depth, keeping Alex Steeves on the top line and David Pastrnak with Fraser Minten. Jeremy Swayman starts in net.

No changes to the forward group as a whole, with Tanner Jeannot remaining sidelined. However, Jeannot did skate with the team in a non-contact jersey.

Here's how the Bruins will line up for the 2025 Finale:

Forwards:

Alex Steeves - Elias Lindholm - Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

Marat Khusnutdinov - Fraser Minten - David Pastrnak

Mikey Eyssimont - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Defense & Starting Goalie:

Nikita Zadorov - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Jonathan Aspirot

Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman