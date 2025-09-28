Gritty Boston Bruins Beat Veteran-Laden Philadelphia Flyers 4-3

The Boston Bruins did not bring their most NHL-experienced roster to Philadelphia for Saturday's preseason game. In what could've been a tough game, the Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 inside Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Hampus Lindholm played his first hockey game in 319 days, logging 21:21 of ice time. Meanwhile, Sean Kuraly donned the Spoked B for the first time in 1,571 days. Both wore 'A's, signifying just how important the duo is to Boston.

Overall, the Bruins brought a grittier, tougher group down to Philadelphia and found a way to get a nice win in a back-and-forth game.

The game began with a Philadelphia power play goal scored by Travis Sanheim at 8:57 of the first period, the first of two Philadelphia markers with the man advantage.

With 0.6 seconds left in the first period, John Beecher took advantage of a lazy Flyers play, cashing in a goal to steal a tie right before the horn.

That's the type of play Beecher needs to make to keep himself in the mix after two days practicing with the AHL side of things. At his best, he makes these heads-up plays while playing an effective bottom-six role.

Then, carrying on some momentum from Beecher's late goal, the Bruins drew an early penalty. Dalton Bancroft stuck with the puck after a block and buried his first of the preseason.

From there, Philadelphia began to exert some control. Nikita Grebenkin tied the game, then Trevor Zegras put the Flyers up 3-2 on the man advantage with 6:56 to go in the second period.

Just under three minutes later, Bancroft struck again.

Frederic Brunet makes the entire play happen with his gorgeous stretch pass. Brunet's had a very subtle, but extremely steady and impressive training camp. It would not be a shock to see him play NHL games at some point this year.

The teams then settled in to a very back-and-forth third period, tied at 3, all until Jeffrey Viel found the winning goal with 6:15 to play.

Two things stuck out on that goal. First, what an unbelievable individual effort from the Viel to beat his man and then the goalie. Secondly, it's the third Bruins goal scored on the rush or forecheck, stemming from an effective breakout.

That's the biggest thing Head Coach Marco Sturm's been stressing throughout camp, and it's a big deal to see it shining through this quickly.

The Bruins are back in action on Monday night in TD Garden, when they host these same Flyers.