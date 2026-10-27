Measuring Stick Day: Bruins Visit Defending Stanley Cup Champions

Boston Bruins
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 27, 2026 1:20 PMPublished Oct 27, 2026 1:20 PM
The Bruins currently sit atop the Atlantic Division, surging past preseason favorites like the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens.
Through 12 games, the Bruins have shattered every preseason expectation surrounding themselves.
Instead of a team that looked ready to retool, and continue slowly integrating youth, the Bruins have become a true contender, thanks to unbelievably good youth.
Just look at their numbers:
Fraser Minten: 5 goals, 5 assists, 10 points in 12 games. Tied for second in points.
James Hagens: 4 goals, 5 assists, 9 points in 12 games. All as a 19-year-old rookie.
Matthew Poitras: 4 goals, 3 assists, 7 points in 9 games. An unbelievably good start, all while mostly centering the team's fourth line.
Frederic Brunet has one goal and four points in 9 games as a rookie defenseman, all while having elite analytics early in his career.
Marat Khusnutdinov and JJ Peterka both have excelled, with Khusnutdinov inking a well-earned three-year contract extension
Any button the Bruins have pressed, whether it be Head Coach Marco Sturm or General Manager Don Sweeney pushing it, has worked.
Tonight comes the real test. The biggest one to date.
The Bruins head to Raleigh, North Carolina, where they've got a nationally televised showdown with the reigning, defending Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes are 9-2-2, one point better than Boston, but worse by points percentage.
Carolina's suffocating, dominant style is a nightmare for all opposition to deal with, and they used that style all the way to a Stanley Cup Championship back in June.
They went 16-3 in the playoffs.
In total, the Hurricanes are 25-2-3 in their last 30 games, including the playoffs.
To call them a wagon might be underselling just how unbelievably, just how dynamically good this Hurricanes team is.
It's the best possible test for the Bruins, who have passed every other one of those with flying colors.
The Bruins will be at full strength, with Jeremy Swayman expected to get the starting nod.
To beat Carolina, Boston has to be supremely disciplined. They've got to be undeniably smart with their play.
Carolina punishes the smallest mistakes with unrelenting pressure, with a crowd noise as loud as any in the NHL.
The game is a national broadcast on ESPN, a terrific showcase for the sport.
Puck drop is scheduled for just after 8 o'clock.
It's a battle for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. It's the best early test for the Bruins.
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