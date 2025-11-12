Seventh Heaven: Bruins Cruise Early, Weather Down Leafs For Seventh-Straight Win

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins (11-7-0) continued their winning ways, beating the Toronto Maple Leafs (8-8-1) 5-3 on Tuesday night inside TD Garden.

It's a seventh-straight win for the Bruins, their longest winning streak since 2023. It's also a second consecutive win against the Leafs after beating Toronto in Canada on Saturday night.

The wins push Boston higher in the Atlantic Division, tying the Montreal Canadiens with 22 points atop the Atlantic Division.

It was also a milestone night in Boston, as David Pastrnak scored his 400th (and 401st) NHL goal, becoming the sixth Bruin ever to reach that plateau.

Three of those guys have a banner hanging from the rafters (Johnny Bucyk, Phil Esposito, Rick Middleton). The other two are Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

All told, the night broke heavily in Boston's favor. At the end of the first period, the Bruins surged to a 3-1 lead and began to blow away the Leafs for a second straight game.

Then, late in the second, Boston took two straight penalties, and the game turned on a dime. Toronto struck late on the power play, then scored early in the third.

From there, Jeremy Swayman shut the door. He made X saves in the regulation victory over the Leafs.

Anthony Stolarz was pulled for a second-straight game after allowing three goals on 10 shots in the first period. Dennis Hildeby played very well in relief.

First Period:

Immediately, Boston stormed out with a head full of steam, determined to push down on a Toronto team they'd beaten just days ago in Toronto.

Viktor Arvidsson drew a hooking penalty on Philippe Myers just 4:13 in the game. 14 seconds later, Pavel Zacha redirected home a Pastrnak shot pass for a power play goal.

The Bruins' power play has become utterly lethal, entering tonight firing off at a 29.4% success rate during the win streak.

That's not to say Toronto's kill didn't cause problems. It did. On Boston's second power play, Charlie McAvoy turned it over to Steven Lorentz in Boston's zone. Lorentz quickly sniped it home, tying the game at 1.

So, after two Boston power plays, the score read 1-1. Toronto decided they needed a tiebreaker and took a third penalty.

On that one, Hampus Lindholm wired one home from downtown.

Boston surged the rest of the period, and eventually were rewarded.

Ex-Maple Leaf and summer-signee Alex Steeves played a very strong game, and on his goal, he worked hard to earn it.

Steeves is one of the hardest workers around, and had a strong training camp even if he didn't stick initially. His ability to make offensive plays showed here, with strong puck protection and a cycle play. It's not the prettiest goal, but it was more than effective.

Steeves also led the team with five hits tonight, a number he matched on Saturday. There's every reason to believe he could remain on the team even after Elias Lindholm and Casey Mittelstadt return from injury.

Second Period:

Boston picked up where they left off in the first period, with Pastrnak scoring historic goal #400 just 49 seconds into the second period.

It's as good a milestone goal as one can score. The two assists are quite fitting as well, with Morgan Geekie tipping an unbelievable McAvoy stretch pass right to 88's stick for a breakaway.

Pastrnak did the rest, undressing Hildeby for the milestone.

Boston kept coming. Sean Kuraly, Pastrnak, and Geekie all had backdoor chances they whiffed on, and the run of play heavily favored Boston.

Midway through the second, Zadorov checked Toronto superstar Auston Matthews, who left the game injured and did not return.

After Boston kept failing to convert, Toronto eventually gained an opportunity. Jeffrey Viel and Mark Kastelic took two consecutive penalties late in the period, and Toronto capitalized.

Bobby McMann lost his man down low, then shimmied it in front then up and over for a power play goal that sliced the lead to 4-2.

The goal made the third period slightly more tense to begin.

Third Period:

Boston received an early power play, and again did everything but score. Still, the failed opportunity gave Toronto some life, and just 25 seconds after the kill, Oliver Ekman-Larsson floated one through a screen and behind Swayman to make it 4-3.

Toronto began to push back, but Max Domi then let the frustration get to him. He jumped Nikita Zadorov in front of Boston's net, throwing the defender into his goalie, then dropping his gloves and swinging at Zadorov, who simply fell on top of him, keeping his gloves on.

Domi was the one who went to the box, and Boston made Toronto pay, scoring their third power play goal of the game.

This time, it was the second unit and Pastrnak getting in on the fun. Mark Kastelic made it all, happen, with a phenomenal pass to Pastrnak, who easily slammed it home.

Then, the game got chippy. The Leafs and Zadorov continued to trade physical pleasantries, with Zadorov and Sammy Blais really getting into it.

Still, the Bruins closed the door and won their seventh-straight game, another spirited affair 5-3 over the Maple Leafs.

Next up for Boston, a trip back to Ottawa for a third game against the Senators in three weeks.