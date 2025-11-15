Sturm Tweaks Defense Ahead Of Massive Game With Montreal

The Boston Bruins saw their seven-game winning streak snapped on Thursday night in Ottawa, where the Ottawa Senators beat the Bruins 5-3.

The Bruins now look to rebound, and they'll face off against the first-place team in the Atlantic Division tonight, when they visit the Bell Centre and take on the Montreal Canadiens.

It'll be a contrast of styles, with the high-flying, all-offense Canadiens hosting the ultra-physical, precise attacking Bruins.

It seems to be a good matchup generally for Boston, as Montreal has struggled against teams that play physical, with the Bruins excelling when they're the more physical side.

The Bruins defense struggled a bit in Ottawa, with Mason Lohrei and Henri Jokiharju feeling out of sync at times throughout the game.

As a result, the only skater change for `Boston is that Jokiharju will be healthy scratched tonight, the first game he won't play this season. Jonathan Aspirot will return to the lineup, entering in place of Jokiharju.

Jeremy Swayman starts in net for Boston after getting the game off in Ottawa. Sam Montembeault starts in goal for Montreal.

Here's Boston's full lineup:

Forwards:

Morgan Geekie - Marat Khusnutdinov - David Pastrnak

Alex Steeves - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic

Jeffrey Viel - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont

Defense & Starting Goalie:

Nikita Zadorov - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke

Jonathan Aspirot - Mason Lohrei

Jeremy Swayman