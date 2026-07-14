2 Bruins First-Round Picks Named Among NHL's Best Prospects

Hagens was given the No. 13 spot on Wheeler's list. It is understandable that Hagens is being viewed among the best prospects, as the 19-year-old forward has the potential to blossom into a star in the NHL.
After posting 23 goals and 47 points in 34 games last season with Boston College, Hagens signed his entry-level deal with the Bruins. In six games with the Providence Bruins following this, he posted one goal and four points. The 2025 seventh-overall pick also recorded an assist in two regular-season games for Boston and played in three playoff games.
Letourneau, on the other hand, landed the No. 81 spot on Wheeler's list. When looking at how big of a step forward he took in his development last season with BC, it makes sense that he has been ranked among the league's top prospects.
After posting zero goals and three assists as a freshman with BC in 2024-25, Letourneau recorded 22 goals and 39 points in 36 games last season with the school. The potential for the 6-foot-7 forward to become a high-impact power forward for Boston in the future is there.