2 Bruins Players Featured On Latest NHL Trade Board

Could the Bruins have more off-season moves on the way?
Now that we are nearly three weeks into July, roster moves around the NHL have naturally slowed down. While this is the case, there is still a chance that teams around the NHL, like the Boston Bruins, could have some more moves on the way.
Two Bruins were recently included in Lyle Richardson's latest trade board for Bleacher Report: Pavel Zacha and Mason Lohrei.
Zacha was given the No. 12 spot on Richardson's trade board. The 2015 first-round pick has been the subject of trade rumors yet again this off-season as he enters the final season of his contract in 2026-27. With Zacha being a top-six center coming off a career year, his trade value is likely the highest it's ever been.
However, with Zacha being Boston's best center, it is also known that they are hoping to sign him to a contract extension. If they were to lock him up to a new deal, it would put any concerns about his future with the Bruins to bed.
As for Lohrei, he was given the No. 7 by Richardson. It isn't too difficult to understand why, as Lohrei was rumored to be almost traded this past season. Furthermore, with the Bruins' blueline is very crowded right now, and he was healthy scratched for Boston's final three playoff games against the Buffalo Sabres.
A change of scenery could benefit Lohrei at this point in his career, and he could be a good pickup for a team looking blueline help.