2 Bruins Who Could Sign Contract Extensions Next

These two Bruins are extension candidates to watch.
The Boston Bruins made a move on Thursday, as they signed forward Lukas Reichel to a one-year contract extension.
With the Bruins getting Reichel signed to this new deal, let's look at two more Bruins who could land contract extensions next.
Viktor Arvidsson
Viktor Arvidsson was a great fit in the Bruins' top six this season, and it would be understandable if they worked hard to sign him to a contract extension because of it. This is especially so when noting that this year's free agency class does not offer too many notable wingers besides Arvidsson.
In 69 games this season for the Bruins, Arvidsson recorded 25 goals, 29 assists, and 54 points. With numbers like these, he would be a good player for the Bruins to keep around on a short-term deal.
Andrew Peeke
Andrew Peeke is another Bruins pending UFA who should be watched an extension candidate. With the Bruins' right side already being weak, they could work to keep the 6-foot-3 blueliner around instead of creating another hole on their blueline.
Peeke appeared in 77 games this season with the Bruins, where he posted five goals, nine assists, and 14 points. Overall, he is a serviceable bottom-pairing defenseman, so time will tell if he ends up staying in Boston.