2 Former Bruins Placed On Waivers

The NHL saw multiple players hit the waiver wire on Sep. 27. While no Boston Bruins players have been placed on waivers, two of their former players have.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed former Bruins forward Vinni Lettieri on waivers, while former Bruins defenseman Josh Brown was placed on waivers by the Edmonton Oilers.

Lettieri signed a one-year contract with the Maple Leafs this off-season after the Bruins did not re-sign him. In 26 games with Boston this past season, the 5-foot-10 forward recorded three goals, two assists, and five points. He also posted 21 goals and 50 points in 47 AHL games with the Providence Bruins this past campaign.

Brown, on the other hand, was acquired by the Bruins from the Ottawa Senators during the 2021-22 season. In six games with the Bruins that campaign, the 6-foot-5 defenseman recorded zero points, five penalty minutes, 12 hits, and a plus-2 rating. Brown's time with the Bruins ended during the 2022 NHL off-season when he signed a two-year, $2.55 million contract with the Arizona Coyotes in free agency.

Brown played in 10 games last season with the Oilers, where he recorded one assist, 11 penalty minutes, 21 hits, and a minus-2 rating.

