Bruins Top Center Is Ready To Bounce Back

The Boston Bruins are heading into the 2025-26 season with the hope of being far more competitive than they were this past campaign.
The Bruins, of course, were one of the worst teams in the NHL in 2024-25. They finished the campaign at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings with a 33-39-10 record after they were expected to be a playoff team.
If the Bruins hope to get things back on track in 2025-26, they undoubtedly need their top players to play at their highest levels. When looking at the Bruins' current group, one clear bounce-back candidate heading into this upcoming campaign is forward Elias Lindholm.
After signing a seven-year, $54.25 million contract with the Bruins this past summer, Lindholm had a tough first year with Boston for his standards in 2024-25. In 82 games on the year with the Original Six club, he posted 17 goals, 47 points, and a minus-4 rating.
While these are not bad numbers, they were noticeably lower than Lindholm's best days with the Calgary Flames. For example, in 2022-23 with the Flames, he posted 22 goals and 64 points in 80 games. He also set career highs with 42 goals and 82 points in 2021-22 with Calgary. While expecting Lindholm to get back to being a point-per-game may be too high an expectation, the possibility of him hitting at least the 60-point mark again in 2025-26 should not be ruled out.
Lindholm is expected to be the Bruins' first-line center at the start of the season on a line with David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie. Due to this, he should be put into a position to succeed, and it will be very interesting to see if he has a big bounce-back year because of it.
