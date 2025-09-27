    • Powered by Roundtable

    Boston Bruins Announce Roster For Preseason Game In Philadelphia

    Russell Macias
    Sep 27, 2025, 13:29
    Russell Macias
    Sep 27, 2025, 13:29
    Updated at: Sep 27, 2025, 13:32

    The Boston Bruins are back in action in the NHL Preseason, taking on the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday night at 5 p.m.

    The Bruins are 1-1-0 in the preseason, with a 5-4 win over the New York Rangers and a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals

    Tonight will, in all likelihood, be the final Bruins game before major cuts are made to the roster as training camp moves deeper into its second week.

    Hampus Lindholm plays in his first hockey game in 319 days, while Sean Kuraly dons the Spoked B for the first time in 1,571 days. Overall, it's not a very experienced group for the Bruins tonight, but it'll be a good test for all involved.

    Bruins' Forwards:

    1. Dalton Bancroft
    2. Mikey Eyssimont
    3. Johnny Beecher
    4. Patrick Brown
    5. Riley Duran
    6. Brett Harrison
    7. Mark Kastelic
    8. Marat Khusnutdinov
    9. Sean Kuraly
    10. Georgii Merkulov
    11. Riley Tufte
    12. Jeffrey Viel
    13. Pavel Zacha

    Bruins' Defensemen 

    1. Henri Jokiharju 
    2. Hampus Lindholm
    3. Jordan Harris 
    4. Jonathan Aspirot 
    5. Michael Callahan 
    6. Frederic Brunet
    7. Mason Lohrei 

    Bruins' Goaltenders 

    1. Luke Cavallin
    2. Michael DiPietro 
    3. Simon Zajicek