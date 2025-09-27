Boston Bruins Announce Roster For Preseason Game In Philadelphia

The Boston Bruins are back in action in the NHL Preseason, taking on the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday night at 5 p.m.

The Bruins are 1-1-0 in the preseason, with a 5-4 win over the New York Rangers and a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Tonight will, in all likelihood, be the final Bruins game before major cuts are made to the roster as training camp moves deeper into its second week.

Hampus Lindholm plays in his first hockey game in 319 days, while Sean Kuraly dons the Spoked B for the first time in 1,571 days. Overall, it's not a very experienced group for the Bruins tonight, but it'll be a good test for all involved.

Bruins' Forwards:

Dalton Bancroft Mikey Eyssimont Johnny Beecher Patrick Brown Riley Duran Brett Harrison Mark Kastelic Marat Khusnutdinov Sean Kuraly Georgii Merkulov Riley Tufte Jeffrey Viel Pavel Zacha

Bruins' Defensemen

Henri Jokiharju Hampus Lindholm Jordan Harris Jonathan Aspirot Michael Callahan Frederic Brunet Mason Lohrei

Bruins' Goaltenders