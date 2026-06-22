2 Notable Boston Bruins Make Latest NHL Trade Board

With the 29-year-old coming off a career year and entering the final season of his contract in 2026-27, the Bruins could sell high on him if contract extension negotiations do not go well with him.
However, trading Zacha would also create a significant hole in Boston's lineup. With the Bruins' center position already being weak, trading away their best one would not help improve things on that front. However, if they could get a major return for him, it would need to be considered.
As for Lohrei, he was given the No. 26 spot on Johnston's list. The 25-year-old defenseman has had a tough time finding his fit with the Bruins and was notably scratched for three games during the playoffs. Because of this, it would not be surprising if he got moved.
With Lohrei being a young 6-foot-5 offensive defenseman, he has the potential to generate a good amount of interest this off-season. The 2020 second-round pick scored a career-high seven goals and recorded 26 points in 73 games this past season with the Bruins.