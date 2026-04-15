3 Big Reasons Why The Bruins Are Back In The Playoffs

David Pastrnak had his fourth consecutive 100-point season for the Bruins. While Morgan Geekie had a goal drought for much of the final stretch of the season, he still ended the year with 39 goals and 68 points. The Bruins surprisingly struck gold with their second line of Pavel Zacha, Viktor Arvidsson, and Casey Mittelstadt. Young forwards like Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov broke out for Boston, and became key parts of their roster.