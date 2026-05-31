3 Boston Bruins Who Might Not Be Back Next Season

With Michael DiPietro continuing to dominate the AHL, there is certainly a chance that Joonas Korpisalo won't be back next season. The goalie free-agent market this summer is not very good, so it is possible that teams could have some interest in Korpisalo this summer if made available. His $3 million cap hit is high for his backup role in Boston, and this is especially so with DiPietro waiting in the wings.