3 Boston Bruins Who Might Not Be Back Next Season

These three Bruins could be on different teams next season.
The 2025-26 season was a successful campaign for the Boston Bruins. After a nightmare 2024-25 campaign, the Bruins bounced back this campaign and made the playoffs.
Now, the Bruins are entering an important off-season where they will have some decisions to make with their roster. There is a good chance that some of the players who were on their roster this season won't be back.
Due to this, let's look at three players who the Bruins could move on from this off-season.
Joonas Korpisalo
With Michael DiPietro continuing to dominate the AHL, there is certainly a chance that Joonas Korpisalo won't be back next season. The goalie free-agent market this summer is not very good, so it is possible that teams could have some interest in Korpisalo this summer if made available. His $3 million cap hit is high for his backup role in Boston, and this is especially so with DiPietro waiting in the wings.
In 31 games this season for Boston, Korpisalo had a 14-9-6 record, an .894 save percentage, and a 3.15 goals-against average.
Andrew Peeke
The Bruins need to improve their right side this summer if they hope to be more competitive next season. With this, it would be understandable if they looked to find an upgrade over pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Andrew Peeke this off-season. The 28-year-old had his decent moments with the Bruins, but it would not be particularly surprising if they looked for help elsewhere.
In 77 games this season with Boston, Peeke had five goals, 12 points, and a minus-12 rating.
Mason Lohrei
Mason Lohrei was a popular name in the rumor mill during this season, and it has only continued to be the case now that Boston's campaign is over. The 6-foot-5 defenseman was notably scratched for three games during the playoffs. With Lohrei being a big offensive defenseman who is just 25 years old, he could be a good trade chip for Boston to dangle to upgrade their roster elsewhere.
Lohrei appeared in 73 games this season for the Bruins, where he had seven goals, 19 assists, 26 points, and a plus-17 rating.