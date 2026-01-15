3 Bruins Forwards Breaking Out In A Big Way

These three Bruins forwards have been enjoying breakout years for the Black and Gold.
After a terrible 2024-25 season, the Boston Bruins are in the middle of a bounce-back year in 2025-26. At the time of this writing, they have a 26-19-2 record and are right in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
One of the many reasons for the Bruins' strong season so far has been that multiple of their players are in the middle of breakout years. Due to this, let's look at three of them now.
Marat Khusnutdinov
Khusnutdinov has become a nice part of the Bruins' offense this season. In 42 gmaes on the season, the 23-year-old forward has already set new career highs with nine goals, 11 assists, and 20 points. This is after he had five goals and 12 points in 75 games last season split between the Minnesota Wild and Bruins.
Khusnutdinov also recently had a career game for the Bruins, recording four goals and an assist in Boston's 10-2 win over the New York Rangers. With this, there is no question that the young forward is showing promise.
Fraser Minten
The Bruins clearly made the right call acquiring Minten from the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Brandon Carlo trade. The young forward is continuing to improve and has been a great fit as their third-line center.
In 47 games this season for Boston, the 21-year-old has recorded 11 goals, 10 assists, and 21 points.
Alex Steeves
After spending multiple years primarily in the AHL with the Maple Leafs organization, Steeves has been breaking out with the Bruins this season. In 30 games on the year with Boston, the 26-year-old forward has recorded eight goals, six assists, and 14 points. With this, he has given the Bruins some nice secondary scoring and has been a nice surprise.