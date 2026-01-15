3 Bruins Make Best Young Players List

The Bruins have some promising youngsters in their system that deserve plenty of attention.
In a recent article for The Athletic, Corey Pronman ranked the top NHL players and prospects who are under 23 years old. The Boston Bruins had some of their youngsters featured on it, as James Hagens, Dean Letourneau, and Fraser Minten all made the cut.
Hagens was given the No. 28 spot on Pronman's list, and it makes sense when noting that he has the potential to become a star. The 2025 seventh-overall pick has been having a solid sophomore season with Boston College this campaign, as he has recorded 10 goals and 18 points in 16 games so far. This is after he had 11 goals and 37 points in 37 games for BC during his freshman year.
The Bruins are hoping that Hagens will become their eventual first-line center, as there is no question that he has a ton of potential.
Letourneau was given the No. 97 spot by Pronman. The 2024 first-round pick has certainly earned it, as he has taken a big step in the right direction this season with his development. After recording zero goals and three assists in 36 games for BC last season as a freshman, the 6-foot-7 forward has 11 goals and 19 points in 18 games for the school so far this campaign. That is immensely encouraging, and he is starting to create more optimism about his future in Boston because of it.
As for Minten, he landed the No. 113 spot on Pronman's rankings. The 21-year-old center has already become an important part of the Bruins' roster this season and is only getting better as the campaign rolls on. In 47 games this season, the 6-foot-2 center has recorded 11 goals, 10 assists, 21 points, and a plus-14 rating. He has also been red-hot as of late, posting five goals and eight points over his last seven games for Boston.