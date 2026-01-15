3 Bruins Make Best Young Players List

Letourneau was given the No. 97 spot by Pronman. The 2024 first-round pick has certainly earned it, as he has taken a big step in the right direction this season with his development. After recording zero goals and three assists in 36 games for BC last season as a freshman, the 6-foot-7 forward has 11 goals and 19 points in 18 games for the school so far this campaign. That is immensely encouraging, and he is starting to create more optimism about his future in Boston because of it.