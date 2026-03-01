3 Bruins Trade Candidates To Watch At 2026 Deadline

These Bruins players have the potential to be moved ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline.
The 2026 NHL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, as it is less than one week away. The Bruins will certainly be a team to watch, as they have the potential to be both buyers and sellers ahead of the deadline.
Due to this, let's look at three Bruins trade candidates with the deadline almost here.
Matthew Poitras, C
Recently, The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta reported that the Bruins are open to trading Matthew Poitras. With the Bruins now having multiple young, promising centers, like Fraser Minten, James Hagens, Dean Letourneau, and Dans Locmelis, it makes sense that the Bruins are open to dealing Poitras if it helps them land a big upgrade to their NHL roster.
Yet, trading Poitras would come with some risk, as the 21-year-old forward has good upside. In three games for Boston this season, he has one goal and a plus-1 rating. He also has nine goals and 30 points in 41 games for the Providence Bruins this campaign.
Andrew Peeke, D
Andrew Peeke is another trade candidate to watch on the Bruins. The right-shot defenseman has been creating chatter in the rumor mill as a trade candidate and could be worth moving if the Bruins do not plan to sign him to a contract extension.
Peeke has the potential to generate interest, as contenders are always on the hunt for big right-shot defensemen. However, moving Peeke would require the Bruins to bring in an upgrade on their right side.
In 56 games this season for Boston, Peeke has recorded four goals, eight assists, 12 points, and a minus-7 rating.
Mason Lohrei, D
If the Bruins want to make a big splash at the deadline, Mason Lohrei could be the NHL-caliber trade chip that they use as a part of the deal. Lohrei was rumored to be a player the Bruins were open to moving for Rasmus Andersson before the Calgary Flames traded him to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Yet, with Lohrei being a 25-year-old defenseman who produces well offensively from the point, it would also be understandable if the Bruins kept him past the deadline as they push for the playoffs. In 54 games this season with the Black and Gold, the 6-foot-5 defenseman has recorded six goals, 17 assists, 23 points, and a plus-10 rating.