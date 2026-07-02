3 Bruins Who Could Be Traded Next After Joonas Korpisalo

The Boston Bruins made some moves on July 1. One of them was trading goalteder Joonas Korpisalo to the New York Rangers.
The Bruins' decision to trade Korpisalo was truly a no-brainer. Michael DiPietro was named AHL Goalie of the Year for the second straight season in and looks ready for the NHL. Furthermore, Korpisalo's $3 million cap hit was pretty high for what he provided as Boston's backup.
When looking at the Bruins' lineup, they should not be done making changes yet. They have some clear trade candidates to watch as the off-season carries on, so let's look at three of them.
After bringing in Will Borgen and Connor Clifton, it is fair to wonder if the Bruins will trade Henri Jokiharju. He looks like the odd man out on their right side, and it would be clutch if the Bruins found a way to move on from his $3 million cap hit. That is too big of a price for a seventh defenseman. In 41 games this past season for the Bruins, he posted two goals and 15 points.
Mason Lohrei
If the Bruins want to make a big splash before the start of the season, Mason Lohrei could be the NHL-caliber player they use in a trade package. The 6-foot-5 defenseman has been the subject of trade rumors for a while now and had trouble finding his fit in Boston. In 73 games last season for Boston, he posted seven goals and 26 points.
Mikey Eyssimont
If the Bruins want to free up some cap space, it would make sense if they moved on from Mikey Eyssimont. The 29-year-old forward was scratched often this past season, and it is unlikely he will be a regular in Boston's lineup next season if he stays put. Because of this, it would make sense if the Bruins traded him and his $1.45 million cap hit.