3 Bruins Who Could Be Traded Next After Joonas Korpisalo

After bringing in Will Borgen and Connor Clifton, it is fair to wonder if the Bruins will trade Henri Jokiharju. He looks like the odd man out on their right side, and it would be clutch if the Bruins found a way to move on from his $3 million cap hit. That is too big of a price for a seventh defenseman. In 41 games this past season for the Bruins, he posted two goals and 15 points.