These three young Bruins could be on the move this off-season.
The Boston Bruins should be open to making some changes to their roster this summer. While they took a nice step in the right direction this season and made the playoffs, they still need to make multiple upgrades if they hope to be legitimate contenders.
One way that the Bruins could look to improve their roster this summer is through the trade market. They have some young players who could be included in deals for immediate help.
Due to this, let's look at three young Bruins who have the potential to be traded this off-season.
Matt Poitras, C/RW
Matt Poitras stands out as a prime potential trade chip for the Bruins. The 22-year-old forward has dropped in the Bruins' prospect rankings and played in only three games this season for Boston. With this, the 2022 second-round pick could be a player that the Bruins dangle this summer.
It is likely that several teams would be interested in Poitras, as he still has good upside. In 69 games this season for the Providence Bruins, he had 13 goals and 44 points.
Mason Lohrei, D
It wouldn't be all too surprising if the Bruins traded Mason Lohrei this off-season. The left-shot defenseman was scratched multiple times this year by head coach Marco Sturm and only played in three games during the playoffs. He was also in the rumor mill often leading up to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.
With Lohrei being a big defenseman who can produce offense from the point, he would be a decent player for the Bruins to shop to land an upgrade elsewhere. In 73 games this season, the 25-year-old defenseman had seven goals, 25 points, and a plus-17 rating.
Fabian Lysell, RW
It might be time for the Bruins to give Fabian Lysell an opportunity elsewhere. The 2021 first-round pick has struggled to break out and did not get into a single NHL game this season for Boston. While he had a decent year in Providence, where he had 17 goals and 42 points in 57 games, it is hard to see him becoming a fit on the Bruins' roster.
There could be some teams out there willing to take a chance on Lysell this summer, but his days as Boston's top prospect have passed.