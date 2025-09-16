4 Bruins With Most To Prove In 2025-26

The 2024-25 season was a year to forget for the Boston Bruins. After entering the season with high expectations, the Bruins finished the campaign at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings with a 33-39-10 record. They also tied the Philadelphia Flyers with the fewest amount of points in the Eastern Conference with only 76.

Now, after a disastrous campaign, the Bruins' goal heading into the 2025-26 season is to bounce back and prove that this past year was simply a fluke. Due to this, they have several players with a lot to prove this upcoming season.

Because of this, let's discuss the four Bruins players with the most to prove during the 2025-26 season now.

Jeremy Swayman, G

After a long summer of tense negotiations, the Bruins signed Jeremy Swayman to an eight-year, $66 million contract right before the start of the 2024-25 season. This was also after the Bruins traded star netminder Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators. Thus, this past season was Swayman's first year as a full-time starter, and it undoubtedly did not go to plan.

Swayman struggled mightily as the Bruins' starting goalie in 2024-25, as he posted a 22-29-7 record, a 3.11 goals-against average, and a .892 save percentage in 58 games. Now, after a tough season like this, Swayman will need to prove to the Bruins that he can have success as the Bruins' true No. 1. If he does regain his All-Star form, it would undoubtedly be massive for a Bruins club looking to get back to being a playoff team.

Elias Lindholm, C

With the Bruins needing help at the center position, they spent big money on Elias Lindholm in free agency last summer. They signed the 30-year-old forward to a seven-year, $54.25 million contract with the hope that he would give them a real answer for their first-line center spot. However, Lindholm's first year in Boston was a bit rocky.

In 82 games this past season with the Bruins, Lindholm posted 17 goals, 47 points, and a minus-4 rating. He also spent some time on the Bruins' third line, which is not ideal when noting that he is Boston's most expensive forward after David Pastrnak. However, Lindholm also ended the year on a high note as the Bruins' first-line center, recording four goals and nine points in his final seven games.

Now, after a strong finish to the season, Lindholm will be looking to prove that he can be a true 1C for the Bruins this upcoming campaign.

Fabian Lysell, RW

It is a huge year ahead for Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell. At this point of his career, the 2021 first-round pick has yet to cement himself as a full-time NHL player and will now be looking to change that this upcoming season. Yet, for him to do that, he will need to prove that he deserves a spot on Boston's roster.

Lysell played in his first 12 NHL games this past season with the Bruins, where he recorded one goal, two assists, and a minus-4 rating. He also played in 52 games down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins, posting 11 goals, 23 assists, and 34 points. This was after he had 15 goals and 50 points in 56 games with Providence in 2023-24, so his offense did go down at the AHL level in 2024-25.

The clock is ticking for Lysell to show the Bruins that he is ready to play in the NHL. As a result of this, there is no question that he is entering this upcoming season with plenty of pressure.

Casey Mittelstadt, C

At the 2025 NHL trade deadline, the Bruins acquired Casey Mittelstadt in the deal that sent Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche. The move to bring in Mittelstadt was understandable, as he is a 26-year-old center who has had past success in the NHL. However, he struggled to find his fit with the Bruins following the trade, as he recorded four goals, two assists, and a minus-17 rating in 18 games. This was after he had 11 goals, 34 points, and a minus-12 rating in 63 games with the Avalanche before the trade.

Now, after a tough year, Mittelstadt will be looking to prove that he can be a legitimate answer for the Bruins' top six. However, for this to occur, he will need to put together a bounce-back season for the Original Six club. When noting that he recorded 57 points in 2023-24 and 59 points in 2022-23, he certainly has the potential to be a difference-maker for the Bruins if he gets things back on track. It will be interesting to see if the Eden Prairie, Minnesota native can do just that from here. If he does, it would be great news for the Bruins.