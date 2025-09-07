Bruins' Marco Sturm Has Clear Message Ahead Of Season

Now that we are in September, the Boston Bruins will soon be back on the ice. Training camp will begin shortly, which is undoubtedly exciting news for Bruins fans.

With the Bruins' season almost here, Marco Sturm spoke with team reporter Eric Russo at fan fest and made it clear that the team is ready to get the new season started.

"We're ready to go," Sturm said. "We still got some time, but we're very excited to start the season... The guys who know me, sometimes I'm getting sick of myself just talking. We've done enough talking. Now it's time to work."

Sturm certainly seems motivated to get the campaign going, which is great to hear. He undoubtedly has a big task ahead of him, as the Bruins are coming off a disappointing 2024-25 season and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

It is going to be interesting to see how much of an impact Sturm can make as the Bruins' bench boss from here. He has had success in his previous coaching gigs, and now he will be looking to translate it over to his first NHL head coaching job with Boston.

Recent Bruins News

Bruins Top Prospect Is Major Breakout Candidate

5 Bruins Bounce-Back Candidates For 2025-26

Bruins Top Prospect Reveals 'Main Focus' For Training Camp

Boston Bruins Netminder Jeremy Swayman Ready For Rebound Season