5 Bruins Prospects To Be Most Excited About

The 2025-26 season is almost here for the Boston Bruins. They play their season opener against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 8, which means they are less than two weeks away from regular-season action.

Because of this, let's discuss five exciting Bruins prospects who fans should be keeping a very close eye on during the 2025-26 campaign.

James Hagen, C (7th Overall, 2025 NHL Entry Draft)

At the 2025 NHL entry draft, the Boston Bruins selected forward James Hagens in the first round with the seventh overall pick. When noting that Hagens was expected to go earlier in the draft, the Bruins were certainly lucky that he dropped to them. Now, he is easily the Bruins' top prospect, and the potential for him to become a star for the Original Six club later down the road is undoubtedly there.

Hagens just completed his first season with Boston College, and it was a strong freshman year for the 18-year-old center. In 37 games with Boston College in 2024-25, the Hauppauge, New York native recorded 11 goals, 26 assists, 37 points, and a plus-21 rating. With numbers like these, there is no question that he possesses good upside. Now, he will be looking to take another big step forward in his development with Boston College in 2025-26 from here.

Fraser Minten, C (Acquired From Toronto Maple Leafs)

At the 2025 NHL trade deadline, the Bruins acquired center Fraser Minten from the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Brandon Carlo trade. With the Bruins needing serious help at the center position, bringing in a very promising prospect like Minten made a lot of sense for the Bruins. Now, he is considered one of their top prospects, and he could be a key piece of the Bruins' retool as he continues to gain experience.

Minten played in 21 NHL games this past season split between the Maple Leafs and Bruins, where he recorded two goals, three assists, five points, and 48 hits. Overall, the 21-year-old forward has shown promise early on in his career and will now be looking to have a breakout year for Boston in 2025-26 from here.

Matthew Poitras, C/RW (54th Overall, 2022 NHL Entry Draft)

While Matthew Poitras has had some growing pains early on in his career, the potential for him to become a good NHL player is certainly there. There is no question that Poitras possesses good offensive upside, as he is a smart playmaker. Because of this, he is one of the primary Bruins prospects who stands a good shot of making Boston's opening night roster this campaign.

Poitras has played in 66 games over the last two seasons with the Bruins, where he has recorded six goals, 20 assists, and 26 points. Overall, he has shown promise at times when given the chance to play for Boston, and he will aim to take that next big step in 2025-26. When noting that the 2022 second-round pick recorded 17 goals, 24 assists, and 41 points in 40 AHL games with the Providence Bruins last season, the possibility of him becoming an impactful offensive contributor for Boston is there.

Dans Locmelis, C (119th Overall, 2022 NHL Entry Draft)

Dans Locmelis is a prospect who Bruins fans should be watching incredibly closely this upcoming season. The 21-year-old center has been standing out in a big way since his arrival, and he is creating more excitement because of it. After signing his entry-level contract with the Bruins late into the 2024-25 season, Locmelis dominated with Providence. In six games with Providence this past campaign, Locmelis recorded three goals, nine assists, 12 points, and a plus-4 rating.

Now, Locmelis is preparing for his first full professional season in 2025-26. While there is a chance that Locmelis will start this upcoming season in the AHL with Providence, the possibility of him getting a chance on Boston's roster this campaign should not be ruled out. He is a very skilled and smart center, so he could an important part of the Bruins' roster later down the road.

Will Zellers, LW (Acquired From Colorado Avalanche)

The Bruins acquired prospect Will Zellers in the trade that sent Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche at the 2025 NHL trade deadline. With the Bruins needing more skilled wingers, seeing them bring in a fascinating prospect like Zellers makes sense. The 19-year-old winger has undoubtedly demonstrated his high offensive skill in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and will now be looking to translate it over to the University of North Dakota in 2025-26.

Zellers had an incredible season with the Green Bay Gamblers in 2024-25. In 52 games on the year with the USHL club, the 2024 third-round pick scored a league-best 44 goals and posted 71 points. With this, the young forward simply dominated the USHL, and Bruins fans should be excited about his future with the Original Six club because of it. While he is still a few years away from being NHL ready, he could become a nice part of Boston's roster in the future.

