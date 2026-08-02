5 Bruins Who Could Still Be Traded Before Opening Night

Questions about Pavel Zacha's future with the Bruins have come up again this off-season. He is entering the final season of his contract in 2026-27 and can hit the free agent market next summer. If extension talks do not go well between Boston and Zacha this summer, it would be understandable if they listened to trade offers for him. He would be too valuable of a player to lose for nothing in free agency next summer. He also just had a career year with Boston in 2025-26, so they could get a major return for him if they decided to shop him. However, priority No. 1 should still be to lock him up to an extension.