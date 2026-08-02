5 Bruins Who Could Still Be Traded Before Opening Night

Could the Bruins trade some players off their crowded roster?
The Boston Bruins have made several moves during this off-season, but could they have more on the way?
The Bruins' roster is pretty crowded at the moment, and they have many players who have similar roles. Due to this, it would not be surprising if the Bruins ended up trading at least one player before the start of the 2026-27 season.
Because of this, let's look at five Bruins who could still be moved this off-season.
Mason Lohrei, D
The Bruins' most obvious trade candidate at this point in the off-season is defenseman Mason Lohrei. It is no secret that he has been the subject of trade rumors for a while now. Furthermore, with the Bruins having left-shot prospect defenseman Frederic Brunet knocking on the door to the NHL, it would be understandable if Lohrei got moved this summer.
Henri Jokiharju, D
With the Bruins acquiring Will Borgen from the New York Rangers and signing Connor Clifton, Henri Jokiharju looks like the odd man out on the Bruins' right side. This was also the case last season, as he was scratched multiple times during both the regular season and playoffs. Due to this, it would make sense if the Bruins looked to trade Jokiharju and his $3 million cap hit this summer.
Mikey Eyssimont, RW/LW
Mikey Eyssimont is another Bruin who has the potential to be traded. He was often scratched last season, and it is hard to see him being a regular in Boston's lineup next season. They have too many bottom-six forwards ahead of him on the depth chart, so it would be understandable if they looked to trade him. The fit just hasn't been there.
Alex Steeves, LW
Alex Steeves is another bottom-six forward who could make sense for the Bruins to trade. While he was a nice story for Boston last season, he notably cooled off after landing his two-year, $3.25 million contract extension in January. With that and Steeves looking like another odd man out with Boston's forward group, a trade would not necessarily be surprising.
Pavel Zacha, C
Questions about Pavel Zacha's future with the Bruins have come up again this off-season. He is entering the final season of his contract in 2026-27 and can hit the free agent market next summer. If extension talks do not go well between Boston and Zacha this summer, it would be understandable if they listened to trade offers for him. He would be too valuable of a player to lose for nothing in free agency next summer. He also just had a career year with Boston in 2025-26, so they could get a major return for him if they decided to shop him. However, priority No. 1 should still be to lock him up to an extension.