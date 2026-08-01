All Eyes Should Be On This Exciting Bruins Prospect

With the 92nd overall pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Boston Bruins selected forward Chris Pelosi. Since then, the young forward has shown good promise at the collegiate level with Quinnipiac University.
In 38 games with Quinnipiac as a freshman in 2024-25, Pelosi posted 13 goals, 11 assists, and 24 points. He then took a notable step forward this campaign, recording 18 goals, 16 assists, and 34 points in 35 games.
When looking at how well Pelosi has been developing his game in college, there is no question that he is a promising prospect who Bruins fans should be keeping an eye on from here. If he takes another step forward next season, it would only create more excitement about his future with the Black and Gold.
With the Bruins needing forward help, Pelosi is among the team's prospects who they are hoping will develop into solid NHL players for them later down the road. The 21-year-old forward is showing signs of becoming that in the future.
It will now be interesting to see what kind of season Pelosi puts together in 2026-27. It is clear that he has been showing good upside, so he is undoubtedly a Bruins prospect to watch from here.