All The Details For Boston's 'Homecoming' HTR Jersey Debut Against Montreal

Boston Bruins
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Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Nov 12, 2026 2:35 PMPublished Nov 12, 2026 2:35 PM
The Boston Bruins host the Montreal Canadiens tonight inside TD Garden, and the game will be chock-full of excitement for a massive game for first place in the division.
What's more, the Bruins will be debuting their Hometown Remix Jerseys, alongside their first-ever golden/yellow helmets.
The team released the jersey 10 days ago, and it's been nothing short of a hit amongst fans, especially with the full uniform.
The connection to the city's huge college hockey scene makes for a unique jersey and a unique experience.
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As a result, the Bruins are going all-out for the jersey roll out.
The team has branded tonight's game as "Causeway University Homecoming," which will be branded around the team's fictional college, Causeway University.
From the team's press release:
"The Causeway University Homecoming Game – centered around the launch of the Bruins’ fictional college – will draw inspiration from the Varsity Sweater's classic collegiate styling and will embrace the spirit of a traditional university homecoming celebration."
The night will be a unique one inside TD Garden, with the most notable thing being that the Northeastern University Pep Band will be on hand performing live throughout the night.
From the team on the full night of fun ahead:
"As part of Thursday’s Causeway University Homecoming Game, the Bruins will be integrating a variety of elements reminiscent of collegiate sporting events into the gameday experience.
"Fans will be welcomed to TD Garden with a performance by the Northeastern University Pep Band in The Hub on Causeway, and fans will also be serenaded by the band throughout the game during select TV timeouts and intermissions.
"All ticketed fans will receive a Causeway University T-shirt, which will be placed on the backs of seats in the arena bowl. Leading into pregame ceremonies, the Bruins will take the ice through a special college-inspired entrance. Additionally, select in-game features will take on a college hockey theme."
The game itself features tons of local college stars for both teams, whether it's Charlie McAvoy or Lane Hutson (Both went to BU), it's certain to be a special night inside TD Garden.
Puck drop is scheduled for just after 7 o'clock, the usual start time for a week night game.
The winner of tonight's contest will be atop the Atlantic Division, with the Lightning also in action they could leapfrog Boston with a regulation win & Bruins loss of any kind.
Games don't get any bigger than this one.
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