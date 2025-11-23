Boston Bruins Activate Elias Lindholm, Forward Set To Return In San Jose

The Boston Bruins finally received some good news on the injury front Sunday afternoon.

The Bruins activated star forward Elias Lindholm from injured reserve. The move signals Lindholm will play tonight against the San Jose Sharks, having missed Boston's last 10 games. The Bruins transferred Charlie McAvoy to injured reserve to make roster space.

Lindholm initially suffered the injury on October 30, against the Buffalo Sabres. Based on lines from yesterday's practice, it's entirely possible Lindholm won't return at center initially.

Tanner Jeannot did not practice with what the team termed a maintenance day, and Lindholm practiced in his place on Fraser Minten's left wing.

Jeannot should be expected to play. Yesterday, here's how the Bruins lined up, per team reporter Belle Fraser.

With this configuration, one could assume Alex Steeves could be shifted to the fourth line, with Riley Tufte becoming a healthy scratch.

Steeves' game translates perfectly to a bottom-six role, making it a good fit.

Marat Khusnutdinov could shift to left wing, with Lindholm becoming the center of the second line, with both guys taking certain face-offs.

The puck drops just after eight o'clock tonight on the East Coast.