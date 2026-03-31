Boston Bruins Big Defenseman Ruled Out vs. Stars

The Bruins will be without one of their important blueliners against the Stars.
The Boston Bruins will once again be without one of their top defensemen against the Dallas Stars, as head coach Marco Sturm confirmed that Mason Lohrei will not be in the lineup due to his upper-body injury.
Lohrei missed the Bruins' most recent contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Now, with this update from Sturm, it is confirmed that Lohrei will be missing his second straight game due to injury.
Lohrei is a key part of the Bruins' blueline, as he has found a home in their top four. In 68 games this season with the Black and Gold, the 6-foot-5 defenseman has recorded seven goals, 18 assists, 25 points, and a plus-12 rating.
With Lohrei not returning to the Bruins' lineup against the Stars, they will be going with the same defense pairings as last game. With this, Henri Jokiharju will play on the Bruins' second pairing with Hampus Lindholm.
It will be interesting to see if the Bruins can pull off a victory without Lohrei against a very good Stars team from here.