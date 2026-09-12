Boston Bruins Forward Is Trade Chip To Watch Amid Contract Year

The 2026-27 season is almost here for the Boston Bruins.
The Bruins kick off their regular-season against the New York Rangers on Sep. 29. With that, Boston's regular-season is less than three weeks away.
Now, with the 2026-27 season being so close, it is fair to wonder about what moves the Bruins could make during the campaign. When looking at potential trade chips heading into this season, Casey Mittelstadt is one who stands out.
Mittelstadt is entering this upcoming season as a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). Due to this, if the Bruins do not view him as a long-term part of their plans, it would be understandable if they were open to moving him this season.
Mittelstadt could also be a popular target if the Bruins fall back down to Earth this season and are not in the playoff race near the trade deadline. He would have the potential to be a decent pickup for a team looking for more secondary offensive production if the Bruins made him available. This is made apparent by his 15 goals and 42 points in 71 games last season for Boston.
Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see what the Bruins decide to do with Mittelstadt this season.