Boston Bruins Key Forward Exits Game 4 With Injury

The Bruins will be without one of their top forwards for the remainder of Game 4.
The Boston Bruins have announced that forward Viktor Arvidsson has exited Game 4 with an upper-body injury.
Arvidsson was limited to only 3:13 of ice time and four shifts in Game 4, where he had a minus-1 rating.
In three playoff games so far with the Bruins, Arvidsson has two goals. This is after he had 25 goals, 29 assists, 54 points, and a plus-20 rating in 69 games this regular season with the Black and Gold.
The Bruins will be hoping that Arvidsson's injury does not force him to miss more time. He is an incredibly important part of the Bruins' top six, and they are already trailing in the series.
At the time of this writing, the Bruins are losing 4-0 in the second period.