Boston Bruins Lose Defenseman To Overseas Club

This Bruins depth defenseman is taking his talents overseas.
Victor Soderstrom's time with the Boston Bruins organization has officially come to a close.
EHC Biel-Bienne of Switzerland's National League has announced that they have signed Soderstrom to a two-year contract.
Soderstrom had been connected to EHC Biel-Bienne. Now, with this latest news, he is officially heading overseas to play for the NL club.
Soderstrom was acquired by the Bruins last off-season from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Ryan Mast and a seventh-round pick.
Soderstrom spent the majority of this season down in the AHL with the Providence Bruins. In 57 games with the AHL club this campaign, the 6-foot defenseman posted nine goals, 21 assists, 30 points, and a plus-9 rating.
Soderstrom also played in eight games for Boston this campaign, where he had one assist and a plus-3 rating. His final appearance for Boston came on Dec. 21 against the Ottawa Senators.
Soderstrom was selected by the Arizona Coyotes with the 11th overall pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. In 61 career NHL games over five seasons, he had one goal, 11 assists, 12 points, and a minus-4 rating.