Boston Bruins Make 2 Roster Moves

The Boston Bruins have announced that they have added defenseman Henri Jokiharju to their active roster. In addition, the Bruins also placed blueliner Hampus Lindholm on injured reserve (IR).

Jokiharju being added to the Bruins' active roster is undoubtedly notable news. The right-shot defenseman has not played for the Bruins since their Nov. 28 contest against the New York Rangers due to injury. Yet, with Jokiharju being activated from IR, he is set to return for the Original Six club.

Jokiharju has appeared in 25 games so far this season with the Bruins, where he has recorded six assists, 13 hits, 19 blocks, and a minus-5 rating.

Lindholm being placed on IR is not surprising. Bruins head coach Marco Sturm announced over the weekend that Lindholm is dealing with an injury that is considered to be more than day-to-day. As a result, it makes sense that the left-shot blueliner has been placed on IR.

With Lindholm being one of the Bruins' top defensemen, they are undoubtedly going to miss him while he is sidelined. In 34 games so far this season with the Bruins, Lindholm has recorded three goals, 11 assists, 14 points, and 59 blocks.