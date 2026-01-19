Boston Bruins Make Emergency Call-Up

The Bruins have called up this defenseman under emergency conditions
The Boston Bruins have announced that they have called up defenseman Billy Sweezey under emergency conditions. In addition, they shared that Henri Jokiharju has been designated to the Bruins' non-roster due to a family matter.
Sweezey being called up under emergency conditions by the Bruins comes just one day after he was sent back down to the Providence Bruins' roster. Now, with Jokiharju being unavailable, Sweezey is heading right back to Boston's roster.
While Sweezey was recently on Boston's roster, he has yet to make his regular-season debut with the NHL club. Yet, after landing this latest call-up under emergency conditions, that soon could change for the right-shot defenseman.
In 34 games this season for the Providence Bruins, Sweezey has posted one goal, 10 assists, 11 points, and a plus-22 rating. This is after the Hanson, Massachusetts native had one goal, 10 points, and 67 penalty minutes in 64 games with Providence this past season.
Sweezey has nine games of NHL experience on his resume, which were all played during the 2022-23 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He had one assist and nine penalty minutes with the Blue Jackets that season.