Boston Bruins Making Lineup Change vs. Maple Leafs

The Bruins will be making at least one change to their lineup against the Maple Leafs.
The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. The Bruins will be looking to extend their winning streak to three games by picking up a victory against the Maple Leafs.
While the Bruins have been hot as of late, head coach Marco Sturm confirmed that they will be making a change to their defensive group against the Maple Leafs.
Sturm shared that defenseman Henri Jokiharju will be back in the lineup for the Black and Gold, while Andrew Peeke will be scratched.
Sturm also announced that forward Tanner Jeannot is a game-time decision for the Bruins' contest against the Maple Leafs.
Here is the Bruins' full projected lineup for their game against the Maple Leafs.
Bruins' Forward Lines
Marat Khusnutdinov - Fraser Minten - David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson