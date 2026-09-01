Boston Bruins New Promising Forward Shouldn't Be Ignored

The Boston Bruins made multiple additions to their roster this off-season. Among their newcomers is forward Ivan Ivan, as they acquired him from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for former first-round pick Fabian Lysell.
While Ivan is not the flashiest of the Bruins' off-season additions, fans should still be keeping an eye on him this season. The potential for him to become a solid player for Boston in the future should not be ruled out.
Ivan just turned 24 last month, so he is still young and developing his game. Sometimes, a change of scenery can benefit a player and help him reach new heights, and that could very well end up being the case for Ivan.
Ivan appeared in nine games last season for the Avalanche, where he recorded one assist and three hits. This was after he posted five goals and eight points in 40 games for the Avalanche as a rookie during the 2024-25.
While Ivan has not broken out at the NHL level, he has shown some promise in the AHL. In 66 games last season for the Colorado Eagles, he posted 11 goals, 26 points, and a plus-5 rating. However, he more notably recorded three goals and 15 points in 17 playoff games for the Eagles this past spring.
Overall, Ivan has the potential to be a solid depth forward for the Bruins. It also doesn't hurt that he can play multiple positions, so don't be surprised if he gets some chances on Boston's roster this season.