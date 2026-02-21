Boston Bruins Top Prospect Has Incredible Game

This Bruins prospect is continuing to impress in a big way.
Boston College picked up a 5-2 win against UConn on Friday, and Boston Bruins top prospect James Hagens was a major reason behind.
Hagens put together an excellent game for Boston College against UConn, as the exciting prospect scored three goals for a hat trick. This included him scoring the eventual game-winning goal at the 18:01 mark of the second period.
With this latest strong game for Boston College, Hagens now has 20 goals, 17 assists, and 37 points in 27 games this season with the school. The young forward is only staying hot as the season rolls on, too, as he has posted nine goals and five assists during his ongoing seven-game point streak.
Seeing Hagens continue to shine for Boston College is undoubtedly encouraging. Hagens is the Bruins' top prospect, and they are hoping that he will be one of their most important forwards later down the road. With the way he has been playing at Boston College this season, it is hard not to feel excited about the 19-year-old's future with the Black and Gold.
It will now be interesting if Hagens can continue to dominate with Boston College from here.