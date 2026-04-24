Boston's One Major Error Cost Them Game 3

The Buffalo Sabres walked into their first road game in 15 years and handled business against the Bruins.
At even strength, the Sabres controlled play most of the night. They suffocated Boston's attack, limiting danger.
The Bruins didn't get nearly enough traffic in front of him, making it an easy night for the Sabres goaltender.
"We're excited," Sturm said. "We are bigger, stronger, we are more physical. We just have to be smart. But, we're going to go after them."
Buffalo responded by out-hitting the Bruins 121-105 through three games, including in Thursday night's Game 3 defeat.
The Bruins, led by David Pastrnak, were the first to remark on their lack of physicality and of creating net-front traffic.
"We can do a much better job making it hard for the goalie and getting more pucks to the net," Pastrnak said.
Still, Pastrnak felt Boston was right there in it.
"Just another tight checking game," Pastrnak said. "Obviously, we had opportunities to tie it or extend the lead, and unfortunately, we didn't. We need to be better.
Every game has been tight checking, and today they came out on top of it, so we have to be better."
Sturm felt the Bruins played "too tight," a sign of nerves affecting the team on home ice.
Boston played like the more physical, net-driving team in the regular season. It's time for the Bruins to get back to that style of play, to make Buffalo's life that much harder.
It's the biggest thing they can do to turn this series around.
Game 4 comes on Sunday afternoon inside TD Garden, with puck drop scheduled for just after 2 o'clock.